Aaron Donald Reveals Plan For Future: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

There was legitimate retirement talk for Aaron Donald following the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win this past season.

Ultimately, though, Donald decided to play another season for the NFC West power.

Now, Donald is saying that as long as head coach Sean McVay is around, he will be, too.

Donald said that he likely wouldn't be here if McVay wasn't.

“Not at all. Not at all,” Donald said on NFL Network. “If Sean ain’t here — I told Sean when he first got here. We came up with some things early and I first told him as long as he’s the head coach here, I want to continue to build my legacy with him. As long as he’s here and I got the ability to still play at a high level, I’m going to be here. When he’s gone and it’s all said and done, that probably will be when I’m hanging it up, too.”

But when will that be?

"McVay can coach until he’s 70. Donald going to be suiting up and going out there with a Walker," one fan joked.

"And if the money is right. It’s always about the money," another fan pointed out.

How long will McVay and Donald stick around?