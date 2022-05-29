Aaron Rodgers Absent This Week: NFL World Reacts

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a pretty eventful 2021 offseason, with the superstar quarterback eventually deciding to play another season with the NFC North franchise.

The 2022 offseason has been less emotional, thankfully, but some drama could still exist.

This week, Green Bay held OTAs. The Packers have some new wide receivers to work in, but their star quarterback was not in attendance.

"The Packers are now paying Aaron Rodgers more than $50 million per year. The team's new receivers surely would benefit from his presence at OTAs. Should he be there?" Pro Football Talk asks.

It's a fair question, but at this point in Rodgers' career, he's earned the right to skip out on OTAs if he wants to, right?

"Almost as if these were VOLUNTARY WORKOUTS or something," one fan tweeted back.

"I for one am outraged, OUTRAGED that my favorite sports players do anything during the day except the sport," another fan tweeted.

Not everyone disagrees, though.

"Of course he should...not because of the money...but because he has a new receiving line that he needs to build up a rapport with!" one fan tweeted.

Rodgers will be seen soon enough. He and Tom Brady are set to play Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in The Match next week.

Perhaps Rodgers will address his OTAs decision then.