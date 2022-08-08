Aaron Rodgers Admits 'End' Is Near: NFL World Reacts

ASHWAUBENON, WI - JULY 30: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs onto the field during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on July 30, 2022 in Ashwaubenon, WI (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

If Aaron Rodgers plays as long as Tom Brady has, the Green Bay Packers quarterback will has a ways to go with his National Football League career.

That won't be happening, though.

Rodgers, who turns 39 this season, will not be playing until 45 (or older) like Brady.

Rodgers recently admitted to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that he knows the "end" is near.

Is that one more season? Two more seasons?

Rodgers is unsure, but it doesn't sound like the quarterback will be playing into his 40s.

The Packers have an apparent replacement plan in place in Jordan Love. However, the former first round selection hasn't looked very good so far.

Still, Love will get a chance to impress this preseason.

The Aaron Rodgers era isn't over yet, but it's clearly coming to its final chapters.