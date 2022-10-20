Aaron Rodgers Announces His Playing Status For Sunday

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers missing Wednesday's practice won't place him in any danger of sitting out Week 7's matchup against the Washington Commanders.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback injured his thumb at the end of Week 5's loss to the New York Giants, but he played last weekend after only practicing Thursday and Friday.

When speaking to reporters Wednesday (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio), Rodgers said he's following the same schedule this week.

"It was sore after the game," Rodgers said of his thumb. "It progressively gets better throughout the week. Similar plan. I’ll go out and practice tomorrow and Friday and take it easy Saturday, and be ready to go Sunday."

Rodgers admitted to experiencing "some grip issues" during Green Bay's Week 6 loss to the New York Jets. He finished the game with 246 passing yards and a touchdown.

"It bothered me on a couple throws," Rodgers said. "I can deal with pain. Pain management has been part of all of our careers. So you just learn to deal with whatever you’ve got going on, and if you can be out there you’re out there."

Rodgers has played 16 games in each of the last four seasons. His only absence resulted from his unvaccinated status keeping him from clearing the league's COVID protocols in time to face the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

The MVP hasn't missed time because of an injury since breaking his collarbone in 2017, so a sore thumb is unlikely to sideline him. However, it could affect the 38-year-old's performance.

Green Bay will play Washington this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.