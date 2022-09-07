Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Division: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during pregame against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers remain king in the NFC North, and Aaron Rodgers doesn't want his competition to forget it.

On Wednesday, via The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, the star quarterback gave the rest of the division bulletin board material entering the 2022 season.

"All the other teams in the NFC North, it seems like every single year, I think their fanbase and their teams feel like, 'This is our year to win the North,' Rodgers said. "Hasn't really been the case during my time, for the most part."

While other fans may not appreciate his quip, Packers fans are certainly amused.

He's not exactly wrong. The Packers have won eight NFC North titles in the last 11 seasons. They've worn the crown in each of the last three years after producing 13 wins each time.

The Packers are favored to win the division once more, but Rodgers' antagonistic comments come at a conspicuous time. Green Bay begins the season on the road against their top NFC North challenger, the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers can keep gloating if the Packers secure a victory Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, but the Vikings could take a major step toward ending their foe's reign of terror right out of the gate.