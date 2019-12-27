Report: Packers Making Big Aaron Rodgers Contract Move

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick are treating themselves to quite the Christmas present, a $28 million Malibu estate. News of the purchase broke on Thursday, and today, an interesting report on Aaron Rodgers’ contract front was released.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers are converting a large chunk of Rodgers’ big $19.5 million roster bonus into a signing bonus.

That should allow the team cap flexibility going forward. The star quarterback signed a four-year, $134 million extension ahead of the 2018 season.

Some noted that with the massive extension, Rodgers wasn’t giving the Packers the same flexibility that someone like Tom Brady has with deal after deal with the New England Patriots. Now, it looks like the Packers star is doing just that with this restructure, while Brady could hit free agency for the first time, and some believe he could leave the Pats.

The Packers converted $14.26M of Aaron Rodgers’ 2020 $19.5M roster bonus into a signing bonus, which allows that money to prorate over five seasons, including 2019. The Lions did the same with Matthew Stafford’s 2020 $6M roster bonus. GB creates 11.4M in 2020 cap, DET $4.8M. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 27, 2019

The Packers took a major step forward on defense this season, signing Za’Darius and Preston Smith during the offseason. Those two pass rushers have helped balance the roster, making it one that doesn’t always need to rely on Aaron Rodgers heroics to win.

Rodgers likely hopes that this extra cap room goes toward some other weapons. While Green Bay is having a great season, and could earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC this weekend, there are times where the offense has gone a bit flat, without many reliable playmakers beyond receiver Davante Adams and running back Aaron Jones.

As ProFootballTalk notes, extensions for defensive line star Kenny Clark and starting offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga could also be on the horizon with this move.