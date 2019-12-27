The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Packers Making Big Aaron Rodgers Contract Move

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers throwing a pass.CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 16: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws the football in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick are treating themselves to quite the Christmas present, a $28 million Malibu estate. News of the purchase broke on Thursday, and today, an interesting report on Aaron Rodgers’ contract front was released.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers are converting a large chunk of Rodgers’ big $19.5 million roster bonus into a signing bonus.

That should allow the team cap flexibility going forward. The star quarterback signed a four-year, $134 million extension ahead of the 2018 season.

Some noted that with the massive extension, Rodgers wasn’t giving the Packers the same flexibility that someone like Tom Brady has with deal after deal with the New England Patriots. Now, it looks like the Packers star is doing just that with this restructure, while Brady could hit free agency for the first time, and some believe he could leave the Pats.

The Packers took a major step forward on defense this season, signing Za’Darius and Preston Smith during the offseason. Those two pass rushers have helped balance the roster, making it one that doesn’t always need to rely on Aaron Rodgers heroics to win.

Rodgers likely hopes that this extra cap room goes toward some other weapons. While Green Bay is having a great season, and could earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC this weekend, there are times where the offense has gone a bit flat, without many reliable playmakers beyond receiver Davante Adams and running back Aaron Jones.

As ProFootballTalk notes, extensions for defensive line star Kenny Clark and starting offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga could also be on the horizon with this move.


Reader Interactions

About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.