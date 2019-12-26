Photo: Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick Enjoy Christmas Together

This Christmas season has been a pretty good one for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers so far. On Monday night, he and the team swept the season series with the Minnesota Vikings, landing a huge road win that puts them in prime playoff position.

With a win this weekend, and some help from the Seattle Seahawks over the San Francisco 49ers, Rodgers and the Packers can sneak into the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Danica Patrick enjoyed the win back home with her family. Rodgers joined them for Christmas, with the whole crew wearing matching Reindeer “Merry Christmas” plaid shirts and pajamas.

Aaron Rodgers certainly wasn’t the focal point of Monday’s game. He was held to 216 yards and an interception against the tough Vikings defense.

The improved rushing attack and defense of the Packers has allowed Rodgers the ability to have some lesser games like that. Aaron Jones, who has emerged as a star running back this year, going for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

On the other end of the ball, the Packers defense was all over Kirk Cousins, who could only manage 122 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The Vikings only rushed for 57 yards, and Cousins was sacked eight times, including 3.5 by Za’Darius Smith.

The 12-3 Packers face the struggling Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. With playoff seeding, and potentially an all-important first weekend bye, on the line, Rodgers and the Packers have plenty to play for.

[Danica Patrick]