Aaron Rodgers Dismisses Idea About His Skipping Of OTAs

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers criticized the Green Bay Packers' young wide receivers last week for showing a lack of consistency during training camp.

On Monday, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, the veteran quarterback said the offense is "clicking closer to where I think we should be trending."

Because Rodgers skipped voluntary OTAs in late May and early June, he had a late start working with his teammates. However, Rodgers dismissed the notion of his absence affecting their development this offseason.

"You know, not really," Rodgers said. "Training camp is a long experience. There's plenty of time for conversations, for practice, for a lot of the things they expect them to do in the regular season. I rely on the coaching staff to pass on the message as we're learning the offense, and then I'm kind of the 202 professor. They've got to get kind of the base concepts, and when I come in, we have the offense outside of the paper offense."

Rodgers suggested that he's held Romeo Doubs to a higher standard than other rookies because of the promise he's shown in training camp. Fellow newcomer Christian Watson had just returned from the physically unable to perform list when Rodgers called out the group, but the No. 34 pick has made quick progress.

"Yesterday we did kind of a spur-of-the-moment adjustment in a period, and I told him what to do in the huddle, and it's something he's never done before, and he went out and did it perfect," Rodgers said of Watson. "It's those little things like that that start to gain that trust and that confidence and gets you excited about things."

While Rodgers hasn't played this preseason, the Packers have dropped nine of Jordan Love's 48 pass attempts in two games. Doubs dropped a deep strike from Rodgers in practice before the reigning MVP noted the team-wide problem.

Whether or not Rodgers participating in OTAs would have changed anything, he'll have three more weeks to work with his wideouts before the Packers begin their season with a division road game against the Minnesota Vikings.