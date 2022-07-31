Aaron Rodgers Explains His Tattoo: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during pregame against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers unveiled his first-ever tattoo earlier this summer. It's quite the work of art.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback showed off his new tattoo on his Instagram page.

Rodgers, who's coming off an MVP season, hasn't said much about his tattoo decision.

Rodgers has since opened up, though, claiming that you need to be deep in astrology to really get it.

"If you're not a student of astrology, there's going to be some weird things in there."

OK then...

"This was so pretentious that it just finished its first semester of Psych 100 and now understands the universe," one fan joked.

"LMFAOOOOOO imagine having this man as your quarterback," another fan added.

Any "students of astrology" out there?