Aaron Rodgers Explains Media Trick: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during pregame against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers opened up to Joe Rogan about his "immunized" comments to the media during last year's COVID-19 vaccination controversy.

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback faced major scrutiny from the media last year, when it was discovered that Rodgers wasn't actually vaccinated against COVID-19.

Rodgers had told the media that he had been immunized, assuming reporters wouldn't follow up on it. He was right, until later in the season when it was discovered that he was unvaccinated.

Unsurprisingly, the way Rodgers went about this was pretty controversial.

"Aaron Rodgers as gone from an icon in the sport to a total clown," one fan wrote.

"BREAKING: Rodgers proves he’s a bigger a-hole than initially thought," one fan added.

"I'm gonna do something that kids do because I'm a smart, independent thinker," another fan added.

Rodgers also had some other telling admissions on Rogan's podcast.

It was at least interesting to hear Rodgers be so honest with Rogan, assuming he wasn't intentionally misleading the media again, of course.