Aaron Rodgers Had 1-Word Message For Lions Rookie After Interception
Aaron Rodgers threw not one, not two, but three (!) interceptions against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.
The Packers fell to the Lions, 15-9, at Ford Field.
Following the game, Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson revealed what Rodgers told him following one of his interceptions.
"Freebie," Rodgers said.
OK then, Aaron...
The Packers fell to 3-6 on the season with Sunday's loss, as Green Bay has now lost five straight games on the year.
Detroit, meanwhile, improved to 2-6 on the season with the victory over the NFC North rival.