Aaron Rodgers Had 1-Word Message For Lions Rookie After Interception

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 06: Will Harris #25 of the Detroit Lions and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers meet at midfield after the Lions beat the packers 15-9 at Ford Field on November 06, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers threw not one, not two, but three (!) interceptions against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.

The Packers fell to the Lions, 15-9, at Ford Field.

Following the game, Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson revealed what Rodgers told him following one of his interceptions.

"Freebie," Rodgers said.

OK then, Aaron...

The Packers fell to 3-6 on the season with Sunday's loss, as Green Bay has now lost five straight games on the year.

Detroit, meanwhile, improved to 2-6 on the season with the victory over the NFC North rival.