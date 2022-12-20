Aaron Rodgers Had A Remarkable Streak Snapped Monday Night

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers threw his 10th interception of the season Monday night. That's perfectly ordinary for the typical quarterback, but not the Green Bay Packers star.

USA Today's Ryan Wood noted that Rodgers reached double-digit interceptions in a season for the first time since throwing 11 in 2010.

He had nine in his last two MVP campaigns combined and totaled just 61 picks in the previous 11 seasons.

Rodgers threw a career-high 13 picks when replacing Brett Favre in 2008. Meanwhile, his predecessor surrendered 13 or more interceptions in all but one of his 19 seasons as a starter.

Turnovers are rare for Rodgers, who entered Monday night with the lowest interception rate (1.4%) in NFL history. That made it all the more surprising to see the future Hall of Famer overthrow an open Allen Lazard in the first quarter.

Rodgers is now one of 10 quarterbacks with double-digit picks this season. The 5-8 Packers could also finish with double-digit losses for the first time since going 6-10 in 2008, but they're up 10-3 over the Rams in the second quarter.