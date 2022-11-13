Aaron Rodgers Had Brutally Honest Admission On Mike McCarthy's Return

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to throw during the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

There will be a Super Bowl reunion in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon.

Mike McCarthy, who coached the Packers to a Super Bowl win, will return to Lambeau Field, this time leading the Dallas Cowboys agianst his old team.

While McCarthy was fired by the Packers, he's clearly still thought of highly by Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers had a brutally honest admission on McCarthy's return.

“I’ll always be tied with him,” Rodgers said, “because of the connection that we had and the years we spent together. Obviously my longest-tenured coach, longest-tenured play caller. Thankful for those years, and thankful maybe a little bit more as the years go by.”

Rodgers is thankful for McCarthy.

“Thankful for the incredible moments – the highs that we had, there were many of them – and thankful for the low moments, too. Because it gives you perspective on life. Life is not all about the beautiful ups. It’s the downs that you learn the most lessons on, I think.”

The Packers and the Cowboys are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.