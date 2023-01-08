Aaron Rodgers Had Telling Admission On Danica Patrick

Aaron Rodgers has had some notable relationships over the years. He's reportedly in one now, as he's rumored to be dating Mallory Edens, the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner, Wes Edens.

Previously, Aaron Rodgers dated former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

Following the breakup with Danica, Aaron had a brutally honest admission.

“I have just a new and increased love of life. And I’ve made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there’s just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback said on The Pat McAfee Show.

“And that’s why I’m having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy.”

Aaron Rodgers/Instagram.

Hopefully both Aaron and Danica are happy now.

They dated for more than a year, but broke up at some point during the pandemic.

Now, Aaron appears to have moved on with the daughter of a prominent NBA owner.