Aaron Rodgers Had Warning For Teammates After Patriots Win

The Green Bay Packers worked harder than expected to salvage a 27-24 victory over the New England Patriots at the end of overtime.

Green Bay left Lambeau Field with a win, but it was a close call despite third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe playing most of the game for New England.

After the game, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Aaron Rodgers acknowledged that the Packers must improve to keep winning.

"This way of winning, I don't think, is sustainable because it puts too much pressure on our defense," Rodgers said. "And obviously, I've got to play better and will play better."

Rodgers had a brutal start, going into halftime with what Demovsky identified as the lowest first-half quarterback rating (11.2) of his 210 career starts. However, the reigning MVP recovered to finish with 251 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a pick.

The star quarterback admitted that falling short to New England would have been an embarrassing loss.

"You can't be 2-2 losing to a third-string quarterback and not playing great in all three phases, so we had to have this one," Rodgers said. "That doesn't take anything away from the joy of winning, but this was one we had to have."

The Packers have three straight victories since their Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but they're far from a finished product. Green Bay has a plus-six point differential through four games, averaging just 18.8 points per game despite collecting the sixth-most total yards.

Their defense, meanwhile, has allowed 5.0 yards per carry following a rough day against Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.

Rodgers probably wants the Packers to earn a more decisive victory when playing the New York Giants in London this Sunday.