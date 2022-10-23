Aaron Rodgers Has 3-Word Message For Packers Fans

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during pregame against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers dropped to 3-4 on the season following Sunday's surprising loss to the Washington Commanders.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense have looked pretty mediocre - at best - all season long. But we've seen Rodgers and the Packers go on big runs before.

Can it happen again?

Rodgers had a three-word answer to that question on Sunday afternoon.

"You're goddamn right," Rodgers told reporters on Sunday afternoon.

Rodgers has been pretty frustrated this season, but he's clearly still high on the Packers' chances moving forward.

It'll be interesting to see if Green Bay can turn things around in the season's final two months.