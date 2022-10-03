Aaron Rodgers Has Brutally Honest Bill Belichick Admission

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Was Sunday afternoon the final matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick?

The Packers beat the Patriots in overtime on Sunday afternoon, winning on a game-winning field goal.

Following the game, Belichick and Rodgers had a lengthy postgame conversation on the field.

In his postgame press conference, Rodgers had a brutally honest admission on his future.

"Rodgers says this “probably was” the last time he’ll face Belichick. They had a long discussion in warmups in addition to after the game," Ben Volin tweeted.

Both Belichick and Rodgers are likely in the twilight phase of their respective careers.

Perhaps we'll get a Super Bowl matchup, though....