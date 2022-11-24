Aaron Rodgers' Injury News Was Actually Broken Several Days Ago

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that he's been playing through a fractured thumb injury.

"It doesn't make a difference with me playing," Rodgers said. "It doesn't make a difference. You saw the tape on my thumb. Didn't make a difference."

Rodgers has been dealing with the thumb injury since early October. He didn't confirm the injury until Wednesday.

However, news of Rodgers' thumb injury was actually broken several days ago.

"Since this is a big talking point today let's break some news. I asked Rodgers during my Make-A-Wish how his finger is and he replied that his thumb is actually broken. His thumb was still really bruised and swollen last Saturday," a Make-A-Wish recipient tweeted back on November 18.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport gave the newsbreaker some credit.

"First with the breaking news..." he tweeted.

Credit where credit is deserved.