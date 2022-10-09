Aaron Rodgers Is Getting Roasted After Packers' Loss Sunday

Aaron Rodgers is taking some heat after this morning's upset loss to the New York Giants in London.

The back-to-back league MVP and the Green Bay Packers lost the Week 5 contest 27-22.

Rodgers and the Packers offense had two late chances to log a game-tying touchdown in the redzone. Both of the quarterback's pass attempts were batted down at the line of scrimmage.

The NFL world took to Twitter to roast the star QB.

"You can say what you want… Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are way overrated," one fan wrote.

"Aaron Rodgers played like absolute garbage in the second half. Can’t wait to see the Packers fanboys try to rationalize it this week," another added.

"Aaron Rodgers is DONE. Retire midseason and give up!!!" another said.

Rodgers finished the game with 222 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions on 25/39 passing.

The Packers will look to bounce back in Week 6 with a matchup against the New York Jets.