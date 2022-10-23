Aaron Rodgers Is Still Confident: NFL World Reacts

Aaron Rodgers is still confident.

The Packers dropped to 3-4 on the season following Sunday's loss to the Commanders. However, while Green Bay has greatly disappointed so far this season, the team's star quarterback remains optimistic about their chances.

Rodgers had a three-word response to a question about the Packers' chances of making a run like they have in past years.

"You're goddamn right," he replied.

OK then.

"Boy still living off that Run The Table and R-E-L-A-X bullshit," one fan wrote.

"Brother is DELUSIONAL," one fan added.

"Stop with this. I don't need to be pandered to Aaron. Score more points, play better," another fan added.

"How many times have we been through this before. Fans and media overreact in the first half of the season. Odds are this thing turns around and we find ourselves in the playoffs once again. What happens from there, who knows. But this isn’t the end of the season. Stop whining," one fan added.

It's been a pretty wild start to the year, so who knows what'll happen in the second half.