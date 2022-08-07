Aaron Rodgers Made A Rare Admission On Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick/Instagram.

Aaron Rodgers hadn't spoken much about his split from Danica Patrick, but that changed this week.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on a podcast and discussed a wide variety of topics, including his relationship with Patrick.

"I was dating Danica, and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers told Aubrey Marcus, the founder of Onnit., via Page Six.

Rodgers continued: "We both were finding our way, learning about different things [and] practicing meditation techniques."

Patrick and Rodgers dated for multiple years, before splitting up early on in the pandemic.

The Packers quarterback is now rumored to be dating a woman named Blu of Earth.