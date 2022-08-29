Aaron Rodgers Made Opinion On Joe Biden Very Clear

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

It doesn't sound like Aaron Rodgers is the biggest fan of United States president Joe Biden.

Rodgers appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast over the weekend, talking about a number of topics, including the United States president.

The Packers quarterback and the popular podcast host appeared to mock Biden throughout the interview.

“Joe Biden is the most popular president in history,” Rodgers said sarcastically.

“Yeah, he’s the best. I mean, there’s no one better. He’s best at talking. He’s best at walking upstairs,” Rogan added with a smile. “He’s good at riding bikes.”

“He’s not a fan of mine, I don’t think,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers added: “Democrats gotta be thinking, ‘how did we go from [Barack] Obama to this?’”

The Packers quarterback hasn't shied away from giving controversial opinions in recent years.

Rodgers, meanwhile, is currently getting ready for the start of the 2022 season.