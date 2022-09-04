Aaron Rodgers Makes Opinion On Divided America Very Clear

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that the United States is pretty split these days.

America's political conversations have seemingly become more and more heated over the years. And, as everyone knows with debating, all it really does is make people more entrenched in their own views.

Aaron Rodgers has voiced his opinion on differing opinions this week.

Regardless of how you feel about the Packers quarterback, it's advice everyone could take into account.

""In order to come together as people you have to listen to other people's opinions and a lot of the time you don't agree with those opinions," Rodgers told Pat McAfee.

It's good advice.

We'd all be better off if we were willing to budge a little bit on our opinions.