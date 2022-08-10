Aaron Rodgers Makes Opinion On Jordan Love Situation Very Clear

ASHWAUBENON, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers stands with Jordan Love #10 during training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on August 17, 2020 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

If anyone can relate to Jordan Love's predicament, it's Aaron Rodgers.

Drafted with the No. 24 pick in 2005, Rodgers spent three seasons sitting behind Brett Favre. The Green Bay Packers attempted to repeat history by selecting Love with the No. 26 pick in 2020.

However, Rodgers is not relinquishing his job anytime soon.

The veteran has won back-to-back MVP awards since Green Bay invested a first-round selection on his presumed heir apparent. He signed a three-year extension that could trap Love on the bench for the foreseeable future.

On Tuesday, Rodgers was asked if Love has received the same level of criticism he did when stuck behind Favre from 2005 to 2007. Via Kyle Malzhan of WFRV (h/t Yahoo Sports), Rodgers responded by noting the parallels and looking ahead to his backup playing Green Bay's preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints this Friday.

"I think there's always pressure on a first-round pick," Rodgers said. "The tracks are looking more similar by the day, [Love] being in his third year and me waiting behind Brett for three years. Something clicks in at some point and the game slows down and you make the plays you know you are capable of making, and I look forward to watching him on Friday."

Rodgers detailed the importance of a quarterback building confidence before saying he benefitted from his delay to the starting spot.

"I think all of us come along at our own pace," Rodgers added. "I needed the years to get to where I was at. Whether the criticism was equal in '05, '06 and '07 for me as it was for him, I don't know. Some of that you kinda move past as you've had success. But I'm excited for him this preseason."

Rodgers said Love has "had a really nice camp" and hopes "he goes out and balls out" during the preseason.

No matter how well he plays, Love won't take Rodgers' spot unless the future Hall of Famer retires. The younger quarterback made his only career start in Week 9 last season because Rodgers was ineligible after testing positive for COVID-19.

If Rodgers continues playing for two or three more seasons, Love may need to find his opportunity elsewhere. Yet the 23-year-old can take some solace in Rodgers eventually breaking through and proving well worth the wait.