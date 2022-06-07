Aaron Rodgers Makes Opinion On New Wide Receivers Very Clear

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers is in a wait-and-see mode with his new Packers' wide receivers room.

Rodgers is well aware his receivers are full of potential. However, he's a big fan of production more so than potential.

He wants to temper expectations before praising too much.

“I like production over potential," he said on Tuesday. "There’s some production, and a lot of potential. So we need to temper expectations, and heighten accountability.”

The Packers won't be able to replace Adams. Rodgers is well aware of that.

At the very least, the Packers quarterback is expecting a few of his wideouts to step up in Adams' absence.

"It was a little surprising with Davante -- obviously when I made my decision, I was still thinking he was going to come back," Rodgers said, via ESPN.com. "I was very honest with him about my plans and my future and where I saw my career going, as far as how many years I want to play. But I felt like he was going to be back, didn't obviously turn out that way, but I have so much love for 'Tae and appreciate the time we spent together and definitely wish him the best in Derek [Carr] in Vegas. But that's a big hole to fill."

It's going to be an interesting season in Green Bay.