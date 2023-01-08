Aaron Rodgers' New Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 23: Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks on during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on May 23, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens are dating.

According to multiple reports, confirmed by TMZ Sports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner are an item.

Rodgers and Edens have sat next to each other at Milwaukee Bucks games before, as recently as earlier this season.

"TMZ Sports has confirmed ... Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens are dating. We reached out to reps for both. So far, no word back," TMZ Sports reports.

Edens, who first went viral during the NBA Draft Lottery years ago, has a pretty big following on social media.

She's shared some of her top swimsuit shots on social media in recent posts.

Perhaps we'll be seeing Edens at Sunday night's game between the Lions and the Packers.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.