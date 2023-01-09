Details Have Emerged From Aaron Rodgers' New Relationship
Aaron Rodgers has a new girlfriend, but according to reports, it's a casual thing.
According to multiple reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is dating Mallory Edens, the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks team owner. Rodgers has a minority stake in the franchise.
Rodgers and Edens have been spotting sitting next to each other at Bucks games over the years. However, it was always just seen as a friendly thing, considering their respective relationships with the franchise.
According to PEOPLE, the relationship between Rodgers and Edens is more than just friends, but nothing too serious - yet, anyway.
"It's more than friends, but it's casual. Nothing serious at all," the source told PEOPLE. "He's not looking to rush into anything. It's low-key for now."
Rodgers has previously dated Shailene Woodley and Danica Patrick, among others. He was engaged to Woodley, though that ended up getting called off.
"But it's definitely a very close friendship that is evolving," the source added. "He's not going to do something as quick as Shailene [Woodley]. Live and learn."
It will be interesting to see if we spot Edens at the Packers vs. Lions game on Sunday night.
Green Bay needs to defeat Detroit to make it in.