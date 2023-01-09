Details Have Emerged From Aaron Rodgers' New Relationship

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 02: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens watch the first half of the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on December 02, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers has a new girlfriend, but according to reports, it's a casual thing.

According to multiple reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is dating Mallory Edens, the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks team owner. Rodgers has a minority stake in the franchise.

Rodgers and Edens have been spotting sitting next to each other at Bucks games over the years. However, it was always just seen as a friendly thing, considering their respective relationships with the franchise.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks on during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on May 23, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

According to PEOPLE, the relationship between Rodgers and Edens is more than just friends, but nothing too serious - yet, anyway.

"It's more than friends, but it's casual. Nothing serious at all," the source told PEOPLE. "He's not looking to rush into anything. It's low-key for now."

Rodgers has previously dated Shailene Woodley and Danica Patrick, among others. He was engaged to Woodley, though that ended up getting called off.

"But it's definitely a very close friendship that is evolving," the source added. "He's not going to do something as quick as Shailene [Woodley]. Live and learn."

It will be interesting to see if we spot Edens at the Packers vs. Lions game on Sunday night.

Green Bay needs to defeat Detroit to make it in.