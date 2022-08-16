GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers is adjusting to life without superstar wide receiver Davante Adams this season.

While the Green Bay Packers quarterback complimented his current wideouts earlier in training camp, he recently called on them to improve.

"The young guys, especially young receivers, we've got to be way more consistent," Rodgers said Tuesday, per ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky. "A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We've got to get better in that area."

According to Demovsky, Rodgers expressed some disappointment in the young players following a "penalty-filled" joint practice against the New Orleans Saints that included a drop from rookie Romeo Doubs.

Given Rodgers' recent remarks, fans wondered how Green Bay's offense will fare without Adams in 2022.

Meanwhile, one fan blamed Rodgers for not participating in voluntary OTAs to work with his young teammates.

The Packers signed Sammy Watkins to join a group featuring incumbent wideouts Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. However, they'll need some young talent to step up.

Doubs has drawn strong reviews before seemingly receiving Rodgers' ire Tuesday. Earlier this month, the MVP signal-caller said the fourth-round pick makes a "wow" play every day.

Rodgers hasn't gotten much of a chance to work with second-round selection Christian Watson, who was activated from the physically unable to perform list Sunday.

It'll be interesting to see who, if anyone, steps up as the quarterback's new go-to target. The younger players still must earn Rodgers' trust.