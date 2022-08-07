Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Danica Patrick: NFL World Reacts
Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick formed quite the power couple for a while.
The Green Bay Packers star quarterback and the former racing star dated for a couple of years, before calling it quits during the pandemic.
Recently, Rodgers opened up about Patrick, revealing a story from their relationship.
“I was dating Danica [at the time Rodgers met Marcus] and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey, and spirituality is important to her,” said Rodgers, who added that he had “the best day of his life” when he did mushrooms on a beach with friends.
“We both were finding our way, learning about different things, practicing meditation techniques.”
Fans appreciate the honesty.
"I knew I liked them as a couple!" one fan wrote.
"2018 (w/ Danica): Marginal play. 97.6 QB rating. 2019 (w/ Danica): Marginal play. 95.4 QB rating. 2020 (w/o Danica): Excellent play. 121.5 QB rating. MVP 2021 (w/o Danica): Excellent play. 111.9 QB rating. MVP Jordan Love was drafted because of Danica Patrick. All I'm sayin," another fan joked.
Rogers and the Packers, meanwhile, will attempt to make a Super Bowl run this fall.