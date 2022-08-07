Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Danica Patrick: NFL World Reacts

Aaron Rodgers/Instagram.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick formed quite the power couple for a while.

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback and the former racing star dated for a couple of years, before calling it quits during the pandemic.

Recently, Rodgers opened up about Patrick, revealing a story from their relationship.

“I was dating Danica [at the time Rodgers met Marcus] and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey, and spirituality is important to her,” said Rodgers, who added that he had “the best day of his life” when he did mushrooms on a beach with friends.

“We both were finding our way, learning about different things, practicing meditation techniques.”

Fans appreciate the honesty.

"I knew I liked them as a couple!" one fan wrote.

"2018 (w/ Danica): Marginal play. 97.6 QB rating. 2019 (w/ Danica): Marginal play. 95.4 QB rating. 2020 (w/o Danica): Excellent play. 121.5 QB rating. MVP 2021 (w/o Danica): Excellent play. 111.9 QB rating. MVP Jordan Love was drafted because of Danica Patrick. All I'm sayin," another fan joked.

SANTA MONICA, CA - JULY 19: NFL player Aaron Rodgers (L) and honoree Danica Patrick attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Rogers and the Packers, meanwhile, will attempt to make a Super Bowl run this fall.