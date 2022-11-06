Aaron Rodgers Reacts To His Performance Against The Lions

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy game in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw all three interceptions -- his most in a game since 2017 -- inside the red zone. That includes two in the end zone, one intended for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.

Via ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Rodgers gave himself a harsh review. During the post-game press conference, the 38-year-old said he "had some s----y throws for sure."

"I played s----y, but I never gave up. … We moved the well in the first half and I threw two picks in the end zone," Rodgers said.

Rodgers threw four interceptions in 16 games last season, so it was jarring to see the future Hall of Famer squander multiple scoring opportunities to a Lions defense that entered the day last in yards and points allowed.

Two weeks ago, Rodgers told Pat McAfee and former teammate A.J. Hawk that underperforming Packers players need to lose playing time. While he's certainly not in any danger of getting benched, the 10-time Pro Bowler needed to take accountability for his poor play on Sunday.

The Packers have dropped to 3-6 after losing their last five games, the longest losing streak of Rodgers' 15 seasons as a starter. He'll look to rebound when facing the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.