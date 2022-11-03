Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Packers Not Making Any Trades

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 21: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

The NFL's trade deadline passed without the Green Bay Packers making any waves.

Despite possessing a glaring need at wide receiver, the 3-5 Packers stood pat. When asked how he felt about the inactivity during Wednesday's press conference (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio), Aaron Rodgers took a diplomatic approach.

"My hopes are always up in life," Rodgers said. "I’m an optimistic person. And obviously the compensation for whatever players we were going after just didn’t make sense. So I trust [G.M.] Brian [Gutekunst]. We had some good conversations. I know that we were in on some things, and it obviously just didn’t pan out."

Rodgers said the front office standing pat "sends a message to us that we’ve got to play with the guys we’ve got, and win with the guys we’ve got." While the Packers didn't buy, the four-time MVP noted that they also didn't sell.

"Well we didn’t subtract, either," he said. “I think that’s a really important point to make. So obviously the organization, the third floor believes that we have the right guys in place to win. There’s no tanking, there’s no rebuild. This is the team that is expected to get the job done."

When a reporter noted the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles and NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings both made impact moves by acquiring Robert Quinn and TJ Hockenson, respectively, Rodgers said they have other teams to catch to get back in the playoff mix.

Eight weeks into the season, Green Bay has already guaranteed its worst record since 2018. Rodgers has averaged just 6.6 yards per pass attempt, and Allen Lazard leads the team with 340 receiving yards despite missing two games.

Rodgers could have used a pass-catching upgrade such as Chase Claypool or Brandin Cooks, but the 38-year-old must ignite a turnaround with a receiving corps led by the banged-up Lazard and rookie Romeo Doubs.

The Packers will try to snap their four-game losing streak when facing the Detroit Lions this Sunday.