Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Video

BIG SKY, MONTANA - JULY 06: Tom Brady (L) and Aaron Rodgers meet during Capital One's The Match at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin on July 06, 2021 in Big Sky, Montana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images for The Match)

Two legendary quarterbacks will meet Sunday when Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers face Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It could be a rough afternoon for opposing defenses. If not, a tablet may pay the price.

When Tampa Bay's offense struggled early in last Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints, Brady threw a Microsoft Surface tablet in frustration.

Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Rodgers said he didn't see Brady's incident, but the situation led him to recall his encounter with a tablet seven years ago. The MVP insisted he merely "tossed" the device.

"I don't think I threw it hard enough for any damage to happen to it," Rodgers said.

Rodgers added that he's since resisted the urge to unload his anger at a tablet's expense.

"Tempted? Aw, s---, all the time," Rodgers said. "Actually doing? I've done it once. Not the tablet's fault, but it's hard to remind yourself of that in the moment ... I've tossed it to where it's hit the ground only one time. I might've tossed it to one of the guys who holds onto it, but I've only tossed it once. And it wasn't an intent to smash it. It was just, 'Get away from me.'''

On the other hand, it wasn't even the first time Brady has damaged a tablet while playing the Saints. He did the same thing when the NFC South foe shut out the Bucs last December on Sunday Night Football.

Brady apologized for his latest outburst, acknowledging that his antics would likely become "another Twitter meme."

The marquee Week 3 matchup will begin at 4:25 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium.