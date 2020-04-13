Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Tom Brady Coming To The NFC

Now that Tom Brady is in the NFC, he’s going to be seeing some of the elite quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers with a little more regularity. And the Green Bay Packers quarterback is intrigued by the idea.

In a recent interview with Golf Channel, Rodgers admitted he found it “definitely strange” to be seeing Brady outside of a Patriots uniform. He said that when they last faced each other in 2018, he suspected it might be for the final time.

Rodgers and Brady have crossed paths only three times in their NFL careers. The first was in 2006 when Rodgers got spot duty as Brett Favre’s backup in a blowout loss. Rodgers won their first matchup as a starter in 2014, but Brady evened out the record in 2018.

The Packers quarterback feels that Brady’s decision to keep playing is “great for the league” and called the six-time Super Bowl champion “a fantastic player.” He disagreed with the idea that Brady has something left to prove.

Ultimately, he feels that Brady is “setting the bar” for everyone else with his health, work ethic and longevity.

Via USA Today:

“I think it is definitely strange,” he said during a interview with Golf Channel’s Chantel McGabe. “It will be strange to not see him in a Patriot jersey. We played them a couple of years ago and thought that was probably the last time we’d play each other. Now, we get another chance. “I think having him in the league is obviously great for the league and he’s a fantastic player. His career speaks for itself. Obviously, he still feels like he has a lot — he has something left to prove. I don’t think he does. I think it is only to himself that he can still do it. What he’s done kind of setting the bar for the rest of us with his health and his work ethic and his longevity is something I think that is appreciated now and is going to be appreciated even greater when he’s done playing.”

The Packers are slated to visit Tampa Bay during the 2020 season. A matchup like that will likely get prime time consideration.

