Aaron Rodgers Reacts To What Happened With Davante Adams

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 13: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on his touchdown reception during the Detroit Lions versus Green Bay Packers game on Sunday December 13, 2020 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams faces a misdemeanor assault charge for shoving a photographer after Monday night's game.

Like many others in the NFL world, Aaron Rodgers struggled to process the situation involving his former Green Bay Packers teammate.

"I was surprised. I was definitely surprised," Rodgers said Wednesday, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. "I love Davante. I reached out to him after the game. I hadn't seen the clip yet, but yeah, I was surprised."

As he ran toward the tunnel following a disappointing 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Adams pushed a cameraman to the ground. He later apologized in a since-deleted Twitter post, saying he "felt horrible immediately."

The photographer, Ryan Zebley, filed a police report that claimed he went to the hospital for treatment. Court records cited Adams for committing an "intentional, overt act" that caused "bodily injury."

Adams could face up to six months of jail time or a $1,000 fine if convicted. The NFL hasn't decided on any disciplinary measures, but there's extra time with the Raiders on a bye this week.