Aaron Rodgers Reacts To What Happened With Davante Adams
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams faces a misdemeanor assault charge for shoving a photographer after Monday night's game.
Like many others in the NFL world, Aaron Rodgers struggled to process the situation involving his former Green Bay Packers teammate.
"I was surprised. I was definitely surprised," Rodgers said Wednesday, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman. "I love Davante. I reached out to him after the game. I hadn't seen the clip yet, but yeah, I was surprised."
As he ran toward the tunnel following a disappointing 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Adams pushed a cameraman to the ground. He later apologized in a since-deleted Twitter post, saying he "felt horrible immediately."
The photographer, Ryan Zebley, filed a police report that claimed he went to the hospital for treatment. Court records cited Adams for committing an "intentional, overt act" that caused "bodily injury."
Adams could face up to six months of jail time or a $1,000 fine if convicted. The NFL hasn't decided on any disciplinary measures, but there's extra time with the Raiders on a bye this week.