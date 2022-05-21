Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Made Decision On Brother's Wedding

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly had somewhat of an estranged relationship with his family for years.

The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback's younger brother, Jordan, recently got married to his Bachelorette partner, JoJo Fletcher.

Aaron Rodgers reportedly decided to not attend the wedding.

US Weekly had more:

“There is still a family rift,” the insider says, noting that the brothers haven’t “reconciled” or “repaired their relationship.” Us confirmed earlier this month that Jordan, 33, and Fletcher, 31, exchanged vows at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, on Saturday, May 14. “It’s a sad situation for the family and especially for Jordan who really does love his brother,” the source continues. “Aaron missed out on his big day and that’s something Jordan’s never going to forget. Jordan invited his entire family, including Aaron, even knowing he most likely wouldn’t attend since they’ve been distant for a long time now.”

Family rifts are never enjoyable.

Hopefully the Rodgers family can work things out at some point.