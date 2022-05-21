Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Skipped Brother's Wedding: NFL World Reacts

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 20: (L-R) Randall Cobb, Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens watch Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on April 20, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers' younger brother, Jordan Rodgers, married his Bachelorette sweetheart, JoJo Fletcher, earlier this month.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was reportedly not in attendance.

Jordan and JoJo tied the knot a week ago today.

"Get ready for me to overload you with a million more pics and videos v v soon because it TRULY was the best weekend ever & I can’t wait to share!" JoJo wrote thi sweek.

According to US Weekly, Aaron Rodgers was not in attendance last weekend.

“There is still a family rift,” the insider says, noting that the brothers haven’t “reconciled” or “repaired their relationship.” Us confirmed earlier this month that Jordan, 33, and Fletcher, 31, exchanged vows at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California, on Saturday, May 14. “It’s a sad situation for the family and especially for Jordan who really does love his brother,” the source continues. “Aaron missed out on his big day and that’s something Jordan’s never going to forget. Jordan invited his entire family, including Aaron, even knowing he most likely wouldn’t attend since they’ve been distant for a long time now.”

Rodgers and his family have reportedly been estranged for several years.

However, Rodgers was reportedly invited to the wedding, though he didn't attend.

It's a tough situation.

"That’s so sad," one fan tweeted.

"Why is this anybody's business outside of that family?" one fan added.

"I really wish I knew what the beef is, because missing your brother wedding, especially after they invite you is huge," one fan added on Twitter.

Hopefully the rift can be settled soon. Life is too short to feud with your family.