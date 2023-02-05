Aaron Rodgers Reveals He's Hearing Most From 1 Fan Base

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers couldn't escape growing trade speculation while golfing at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

On Saturday, the Green Bay Packers quarterback told CBS' Amanda Bailonis he had a side bet about which fanbase would recruit him the most during the event. When asked if he has a favorite city in mind for next season, Rodgers revealed that Las Vegas Raiders were most vocal about reuniting with former teammate Davante Adams.

"I’m just going to say the predominant team that we hear [from fans] as we’re walking is Raiders," Rodgers said. "A lot of Raiders fans are encouraging me. A lot of 'Davante misses you' comments."

Adams is also trying to bring Rodgers to Sin City. When a fan asked him which neighborhood Rodgers is moving to earlier this week, the star wideout replied, "Mine."

On Saturday night, Adams noted that "house shopping is fun…" He also liked a tweet of Rodgers smiling at a fan chanting "Raiders."

Another Raiders fan at Pebble Beach told Rodgers he "heard Davante is looking for a neighbor." The quarterback said Adams should "buy me a house" with the money he made from last offseason's $140 million deal after getting traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Green Bay "prefers to move on" from Rodgers to play Jordan Love. Rod may have at least eliminated one suitor Thursday when claiming he's "not going" to San Francisco.