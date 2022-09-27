Aaron Rodgers Reveals His Pick For NFL's Best Coach Ever

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Fresh off a major win over Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will encounter the star quarterback's former team when hosting the New England Patriots in Week 4.

After facing arguably the greatest quarterback ever, the Packers will now oppose arguably the best coach of all time.

Rodgers assigned that label to Bill Belichick during Tuesday's interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

"He's a legend, living legend," Rodgers said of Belichick. "He's been ahead of the game for a long, long time. He makes incredible in-game adjustments ... whatever it takes."

[Warning: Video contains profane language.]

Rodgers added that Green Bay must prepare for whatever element of the offense Belichick attempts to eliminate during Sunday's matchup. He recalled leaning on Davante Adams, then a rookie, when the Patriots worked to stifle Jordy Nelson in their 2014 meeting.

"He's a fantastic coach," Rodgers continued. "You never know exactly what you're going to get, but you got to be ready for all of it."

The four-time MVP even called the curmudgeonly head coach "hilarious" in his often tight-lipped press conferences.

Rodgers has split his past two starts against the Pats. However, Belichick will enter Lambeau Field not only without Brady, but likely without Mac Jones. The quarterback is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Given Belichick's reputation, Rodgers and the Packers still shouldn't take the matchup too lightly.