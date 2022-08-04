Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Thinks He'll Play Until He's 45

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Tom Brady celebrated his 45th birthday Wednesday. He's the NFL's oldest player with years to spare over any other quarterback.

After Ben Roethlisberger and Ryan Fitzpatrick retired, Aaron Rodgers is now the league's second-oldest quarterback at age 38. On the heels of consecutive MVP seasons, the Green Bay Packers star continues to excel at a high level.

But don't expect him to match Brady's longevity.

Per Stephanie Sutton of WISN 12 News, Rodgers didn't hesitate when asked if he could envision himself playing when he's 45.

"No," Rodgers said shaking his head as reporters laughed. "I don't. But happy birthday, Tom."

However, Rodgers could stick around long enough to turn 40 on the gridiron. Amid speculation of retirement or a breakup with Green Bay, he signed a three-year extension this offseason.

Rodgers said he'll "definitely" retire with the Packers, but he doesn't know when he'll hang up his cleats. When golfing alongside Brady during The Match, he acknowledged that he's unlikely to play as long as his peer.

"The football part is the easy part. That's the joy. It's the other stuff that wears on you and makes you think about life after football," Rodgers said. "Tommy obviously sets the bar so high with playing so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming."

Brady has defied Father Time by winning an MVP and three Super Bowl titles since turning 30. Don't count on Rodgers, or anyone else, matching that unparalleled late-season success.