Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Tried To Recruit Davante Adams

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 20: Aaron Rodgers #12 and Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers walk off the field together after a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Lions 35-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers has gone back to work this week. The Green Bay Packers quarterback reported to minicamp, but his longtime teammate won't be there.

Green Bay traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, who promptly signed the star wide receiver to a five-year, $141.25 million contract extension.

When asked if he'd try to convince Adams to stay, per USA Today's Ryan Wood, Rodgers explained that he figured it was too late.

"Not really, because we were talking almost every single day," Rodgers said. "If I feel like I've got to recruit a guy like that back to the Packers, I've already lost."

Rodgers said he was "disappointed" when Adams told him about his desire to play for the Raiders, but the reigning MVP hasn't lost any love for his former top target.

The 38-year-old also dissected his new group of wide receivers, which includes free-agent signing Sammy Watkins and second-round pick Christian Watson.

"I like production over potential. There’s some production, and a lot of potential," Rodgers said. So we need to temper expectations, and heighten accountability."

Adams has led Green Bay in receiving yards each of the last five seasons. Only Cooper Kupp tallied more receptions and targets in 2021.

Rodgers would have certainly loved to keep Adams around, but he'll have to adjust to running the offense without him.