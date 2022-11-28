Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Wants To Keep Playing

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

It's been a tough season for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

The MVP quarterback has been playing with a broken thumb and, now, he's dealing with a painful oblique injury. With the Packers way out of the playoff hunt, does he really want to continue playing through the pain?

Rodgers was asked about that on Sunday night.

The Packers quarterback reveals that he wants to keep playing, as long as his team is mathematically alive in the playoff race.

"Rodgers said he wants to keep playing even with the thumb and rib injuries "as long as we're mathematically alive,'" Tom Silverstein tweeted.

Green Bay dropped to 4-8 on the season following Sunday night's loss to Philadelphia.

The Packers probably aren't going to be mathematically alive for the playoffs for much longer.

Rodgers could be shut down at some point in the near future.