Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He's Still Having Fun This Year

The Green Bay Packers are off to a tumultuous start, but Aaron Rodgers hasn't lost his love for football.

Per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, the 38-year-old quarterback waxed poetic when asked if he's still having fun on the gridiron.

"I wake up in the morning thinking about this," Rodgers said. "I go to bed at night dreaming about what plays I can make up to piss Matt [LaFleur] off. This has been my love since I was 5 years old and still love waking up every day knowing I'm coming into 1265 [Lombardi Avenue]."

Packers fans might not be having as much fun after witnessing back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and Jets. They haven't looked formidable in every victory either, surviving a 14-12 defensive stalemate against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and salvaging a late overtime victory over the New England Patriots in Bailey Zappe's NFL debut.

Still adjusting to life without star wide receiver Davante Adams, Rodgers' play has dipped considerably from his 2020 and 2021 MVP form. He's posted his worst QBR (38.4) since replacing Brett Favre as Green Bay's starting quarterback in 2008.

Three interceptions through six games isn't a significant number for the typical passer, but that puts him one way from matching last season's tally.

Rodgers will try to translate his joy into a victory when facing the Washington Commanders this Sunday.