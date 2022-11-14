Aaron Rodgers Reveals What He Told Rookie After His Drops

Christian Watson started Sunday afternoon's game against the Cowboys in tough fashion, with a couple of drops on the first drive of the game.

He certainly finished strong, though.

Watson caught three touchdown passes from Rodgers during the Packers' 31-28 overtime over the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Rodgers revealed what he told the rookie wide receiver after his dropped passes.

“The ball is still coming your way, buddy. Let’s get one of these. Let’s make a play," Rodgers told Watson.

Clearly, the sideline pep talk worked out pretty well.

The Packers improved to 4-6 on the season with the win over the Cowboys, who dropped to 6-3 on the year with the victory.

Green Bay still has an uphill climb toward the playoffs, but the Packers saved their season on Sunday.