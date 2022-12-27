Aaron Rodgers Reveals What He Told Tua Tagovailoa After Game

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers spoke highly of Tua Tagovailoa following their Christmas Day encounter.

Per Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein, Rodgers praised the younger quarterback's professionalism and class. The Green Bay Packers star also said he gave Tagovailoa some advice following a comeback win over the Miami Dolphins.

"I told him to take care of himself, too," Rodgers said, "He's had some pretty vicious hits this year. But he's a good kid. He's got a long career in the league to look forward to."

Let's hope Rodgers is right about Tagovailoa having a long career ahead of him. The 24-year-old suffered his second confirmed concussion of the season during Sunday's game.

Tagovailoa hit his head hard on a play that appeared to cause the concussion. He stayed in the game and threw three interceptions in the 26-20 loss.

The scary development creates considerable concern about Tagovailoa's health. Rodgers' former teammate, Charles Woodson, said Tua should "think long and hard" about playing football again.

Rodgers is a big fan of Tagovailoa, who has thrown 25 touchdowns with a 105.5 quarterback rating in his third season. While his status remains unclear, there's a strong chance the concussion keeps him out of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.