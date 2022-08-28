Aaron Rodgers Rips College Professor: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast on Saturday.

During the Green Bay Packers quarterback's appearance, he told a story about one of his former professors at Cal-Berkeley, who told him that he would never play in the National Football League.

Rodgers said he got into it with his professor over a paper assignment. Rodgers said that the professor let several students rewrite the paper despite making a citation error, though Rodgers was not given the same chance.

When Rodgers confronted his professor about it, she apparently told him that he would never amount to anything in football.

"Watch me," Rodgers told the professor.

Rodgers, of course, has gone on to become one of the league's best quarterbacks.

"Wild story lol," one fan wrote.

"The teacher has gone on to an extended career scouting for the Bears," another fan joked.

"Teacher never watched a snap of football," one fan added.

We'd love to catch up with that professor at some point.