Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Denied Crazy Rumor

Sunday afternoon's matchup in Tampa Bay will feature two of the league's greatest quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

It will also feature some notable off-the-field storylines.

Brady, of course, has reportedly been dealing with some marital troubles. Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have reportedly been fighting over his decision to continue playing football well into his middle ages.

Rodgers, meanwhile, reportedly has a notable girlfriend of his own, following his failed engagement to Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley.

Rodgers is rumored to be dating a woman named Blu. She previously denied a pretty crazy rumor.

“Ps… My name is Blu. Not Blu of Earth,” she wrote on Instagram Stories, adding, “I do not identify as a witch. Y’all are hilarious.”

Sunday afternoon's game between the Buccaneers and the Packers should be fun.

Kickoff between the Bucs and the Packers is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.