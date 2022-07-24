Photos: What We Know About Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are reporting for training camp, getting ready for the 2022 NFL regular season.

It's been an eventful offseason for Rodgers, who reportedly broke up with his fiancee, Shailene Woodley.

Rodgers has since moved on, according to reports, as he's rumored to be dating a woman named Blu.

While she had been identified otherwise, she addressed the claims on an Instagram Story.

“Ps… My name is Blu. Not Blu of Earth,” and, “I do not identify as a witch. Y’all are hilarious.”

Rodgers follows Blu on Instagram, though he's yet to publicly address the relationship rumors.

Rodgers did get his first tattoo this offseason, something many attribute to his new rumored girlfriend.

Regardless of what's true, we hope that Aaron and Blu are happy.