Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Responds To Bizarre Allegation

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 20: (L-R) Randall Cobb, Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens watch Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on April 20, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers has a new girlfriend, according to social media reports this week.

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback is believed to be dating a woman named Blu of Earth, per SideAction.

Rodgers and Blu were spotted getting cozy on a trip together this year, according to reports.

Blu has shot down some of the more wild rumors about herself, though.

“Ps… My name is Blu. Not Blu of Earth,” she wrote on Instagram Stories, adding, “I do not identify as a witch. Y’all are hilarious.”

It's unclear how Blu and Rodgers met - or what the official status of their relationship is.

Aaron was previously engaged to Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley, though they called it off.

We wish all the best to Aaron and Blu moving forward.