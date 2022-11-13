Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Shot Down Crazy Theory

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

No, Aaron Rodgers' rumored girlfriend is not a witch.

Earlier this year, the Green Bay packers quarterback was linked to a woman named Blu. However, the internet seemed to be convinced that she went by Blu of Earth and that she might be a witch.

Seriously.

But the rumored girlfriend of the Packers star quarterback has shot down the crazy theory on social media.

“Ps… My name is Blu. Not Blu of Earth,” she wrote on Instagram Stories, adding, “I do not identify as a witch. Y’all are hilarious.”

It's still unclear if Rodgers and Blu are dating. Perhaps we'll see her in the stands at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.

The Packers and the Cowboys are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

It should be a fun one.

Hopefully it won't be quite as wild as the Aaron Rodgers girlfriend rumors, though.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.