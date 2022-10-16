Aaron Rodgers Showed Cool Sportsmanship On Field Sunday

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets marks an unpleasant return for Carl Lawson.

The Jets defensive lineman tore his ACL during a joint practice in Green Bay before the 2021 season. Aaron Rodgers also seems to remember the moment well.

As noted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Rodgers walked across the line of scrimmage to fist-bump Lawson before beginning a drive.

After missing the 2021 campaign, Lawson has posted 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in his first five games. Per team reporters Ethan Greenberg and John Pullano, the 27-year-old discussed the difficult matchup against Rodgers earlier this week.

"Extreme challenge," Lawson said. "Practiced against him, played against him, and it's really hard and tough every time that I've done it. But I'm ready to step up to the plate."

Rodgers might not be as friendly following a sluggish start. The Jets forced three-and-outs in Green Bay's first two offensive possessions in what remains a scoreless game at Lambeau Field.